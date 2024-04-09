McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.09

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.09 and last traded at C$15.96, with a volume of 87047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.35.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of C$784.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.98.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of C$79.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0764994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.