McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.44. 3,815,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

