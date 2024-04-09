Maziar Arjomand Sells 5,870 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $12,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 911,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,933.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Maziar Arjomand sold 4,223 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $8,657.15.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Maziar Arjomand sold 5,166 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $10,486.98.

On Monday, April 1st, Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $23,339.68.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,644.86.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $32,461.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Wag! Group Co. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

