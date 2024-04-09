Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,142 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
