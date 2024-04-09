Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $708.00 at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $635.00 to $708.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $577.38.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.
In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
