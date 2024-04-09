Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $708.00 at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $635.00 to $708.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MLM. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $577.38.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $621.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $573.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $335.10 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.