Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $577.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $621.89 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $335.10 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $573.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

