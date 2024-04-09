MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $279.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.60. 214,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average is $237.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $344.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

