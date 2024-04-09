MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tobam owned 0.16% of MarketAxess worth $17,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $344.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.66.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

