Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.95. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 123.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.