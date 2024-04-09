Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 340,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,405. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

