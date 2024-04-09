Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 0.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.82. 13,814,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 77,924,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 5.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile



Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

