Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.71

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 28974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

