Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.27. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 76,731 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGIC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

