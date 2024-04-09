Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.17

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 61830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

