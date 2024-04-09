Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $445.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $540.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $490.75.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $360.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $774,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

