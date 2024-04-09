Long Walk Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Long Walk Management LP decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up 8.2% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.62. 497,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,389.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 972,985 shares of company stock worth $93,393,755. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

