Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.87

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 206866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOMA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

