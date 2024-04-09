Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given a C$1.25 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.25 target price by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.55.

Logan Energy Price Performance

LGN stock remained flat at C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 148,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,200. Logan Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative net margin of 46.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logan Energy will post 0.0199778 EPS for the current year.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

