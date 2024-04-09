Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Optas LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.57. The company had a trading volume of 842,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

