Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 45 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.83 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 53.52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.28 ($0.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.11.

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($569,548.16). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

