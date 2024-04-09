Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 45 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.
LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 57.83 ($0.73).
In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($569,548.16). 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
