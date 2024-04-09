Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £59,692.50 in Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £795.90 ($1,007.34) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($75,550.56).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £802.57 ($1,015.78) per share, for a total transaction of £40,128.50 ($50,789.14).

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £820 ($1,037.84) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($251,158.08).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,073.16) per share, for a total transaction of £84,790 ($107,315.53).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 34 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £843.66 ($1,067.79) per share, for a total transaction of £28,684.44 ($36,304.82).

Lindsell Train Stock Performance

Shares of LTI traded down GBX 2.11 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 795.90 ($10.07). 376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324. Lindsell Train has a 52 week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($13.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 817.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 846.30.

Lindsell Train Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

