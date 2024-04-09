LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.55 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

