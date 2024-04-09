LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
