Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ASG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 248,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,733. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

