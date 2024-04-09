Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE ASG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. 248,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,733. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
