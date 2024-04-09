Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

USA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. 731,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,817. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.18.

In other Liberty All-Star Equity Fund news, insider Edmund J. Burke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,085. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

