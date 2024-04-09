Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Reduces Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 651,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.