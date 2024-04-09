Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases Shares of 3,334 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. 172,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,093. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.