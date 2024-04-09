Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 323,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 2.7% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned about 0.24% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

REET stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 486,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,084. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

