Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $280,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $66.64. 323,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.