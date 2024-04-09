Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $1.25 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

View Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.38. 1,886,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,972. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.