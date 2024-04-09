Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $254,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

UPS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,085. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

