Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $1 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.04. 883,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

