Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Linde were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.94. 1,236,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,804. The stock has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.11.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

