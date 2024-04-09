Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Shares of 4,201 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 98.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

WPM traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.00. 2,761,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,163. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

