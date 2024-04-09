Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $101.21 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

