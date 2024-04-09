Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.89. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

