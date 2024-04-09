Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 184,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

