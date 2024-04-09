Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Lazard stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,565,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

