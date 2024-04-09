LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.25. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 20,008 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LNZA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $644.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. Equities analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,555,034 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

See Also

