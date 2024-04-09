Lancaster Investment Management Trims Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Lancaster Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,879 shares during the period. Autoliv makes up 28.2% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $55,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 90.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Autoliv by 43.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 158.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 162,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,633. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $124.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.