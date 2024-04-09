Lancaster Investment Management Sells 307,816 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Lancaster Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307,816 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for 21.1% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 1.59% of Constellium worth $41,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Constellium by 35.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 158,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellium

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.