LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,234 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 96,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after buying an additional 603,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

