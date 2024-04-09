LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BSX opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $69.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

