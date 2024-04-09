LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $229,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $311.09 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.01 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.23 and a 200-day moving average of $276.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

