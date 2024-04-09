LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $457,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,271,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.43.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $938.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $886.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

