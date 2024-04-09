KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.03 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 179.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 647,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

