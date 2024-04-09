KOK (KOK) Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. KOK has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $202,796.22 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00014456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001528 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00014190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,185.89 or 0.99957266 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011530 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00133423 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00466106 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $187,432.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

