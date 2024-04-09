Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

