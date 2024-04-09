KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $664.72.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $6.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $696.83. 708,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,955. The company has a market cap of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $672.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

