Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 1.9 %

KTCC opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

