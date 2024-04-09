Keener Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 722,250 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.8 %

TCBI traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 329,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.79 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

